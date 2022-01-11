Brackenridge barnstorms Pennsylvania before landing with Phils | Get Your Phil

The Harrisburg hurler wasn't afraid to burn some bridges when it came to contracts on the diamond.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Born on Christmas Eve of 1880, John Givler Brackenridge, or Brackie as his teammates would call him, developed into a hired gun of sorts, bringing his arm to the team that was willing to pay the most.

In 1902, he signed a deal with a New Cumberland team, only to sign a better deal with the Harrisburg Athletic Club an hour later. Needless to say, he wasn't worried about burning bridges.

As a sign of the times, when the season ended, he found a new job—not on the diamond, but with the Central Iron and Steel Company—after a quick vacation, of course.

He returned to the Harrisburg Athletic Club the next year, but if he could find another game in the region on an off night, you can bet that that's where you'd find Brackenridge.

He was known at the time as one of the best pitchers the City of Harrisburg has ever produced. His starts were such big news, they topped updates about a neighbor's new electric car. Brackie was also a leader, as he'd host an end-of-the-year dinner for the team at his place on South Second Street.

In early 1904, he was part of the Phillies' spring training but didn't make the cut. From there he went to play for Newark, but later received a call from the Phillies, and made his debut for Philadelphia against the Boston Beaneaters on April 15, 1904.

He was sick during one game, but still took the field, saying, "If hard work will put me in line with the good ones, I will not miss a minute."

Brackie saw action in seven games, only starting in one. He fanned 11 batters over 34 innings, with a 5.56 ERA. His stint lasted just over a month and a half.

As it turned out, that schedule lined up perfectly for Brackenridge to help out the Harrisburg Athletic Club against Pottsville... with a $500 purse on the line.

The next year, he told one paper he would wait on upcoming plans, and, quote "will go where I get the most money."

Brackenridge played for Newark, Shamokin, the Harrisburg Senators and the Harrisburg Athletic Club before he was cut to save expenses.

He signed with Newark but then decided to play for Lancaster, continuing to be a name on the bump throughout the next few years.