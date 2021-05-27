Greenwood downs Halifax for A District III Baseball title

Jezewski & Myers combine to pitch shutout and come up with big pitches when they were needed

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — District gold was handed out on the baseball diamond and this was an old fashion pitchers duel between Greenwood and Halifax at Earl Wenger Field.

Greenwood scored in the top of the first on an unearned run and that was the only run of the ball game.

The reason why the starting pitchers for both clubs. Halifax's Judah Miller stepped up multiple times in clutch situations. In the third when Greenwood loaded the bases, facing a full count with two out Miller reared back for a little extra and painted the corner to get out of the jam.

On the other side every time Halifax threatened, Ethan Jezewski made a big pitch to either get a comebacker or a lazy fly ball leaving runners stranded in scoring position.

The biggest threat though came in the bottom of the sixth. Halifax loaded the bases and with one out Greenwood called upon Sam Myers to take the ball.

First he got a strikeout, then it was a humpback liner to center that Jezewski ran down to end the threat and essentially clinch District III Gold and 1-0 victory