Trinity claims District III LAX gold

Shamrocks use big second quarter to get past Susquehannock

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gold is always the preferred color to end any type of post season and that holds true for the District III boys lacrosse final. Yes some rain drops had to be dodged, but a soggy field could not dampen the spirit to crown champions once again at Landis Field.

The Trinity students were fired up early in this one for their match-up against Susquehannock in the AA final

First quarter Susquehannock started fast senior Drew McLeer fired one home to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead. Then it was Jare Wetzle with lightning quick finish in finish in front to increase that margin to 3-1 and keep the good vibes going.

Those feeling would leave and they would leave in a hurry. A big reason why Trinity's Drew Godfrey , right in front and this was a theme, five goals on the day. He sparks the Shamrocks with three of those in the second quarter.

Even mother nature couldn't slow down Trinity as they take it 15-6, and check off one of their many goals according to Godfrey.

" It feels amazing this is exactly what I wanted, I want to go far in states too," says the senior. "There are many goals I had coming into this year but a District Championship for sure was one of the top ones."