FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge 2021 -- Week 3

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Members 1st's Mike Wilson will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

YORK, Pa. — The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will partner with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

Todd is off to a 2-0 start, having picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Philadelphia Eagles last week after making another successful pick in Week 1.

For every week Todd picks correctly, the charity he partners with will collect a donation, and the same applies for every correct pick that Mike makes.

No matter what, the charities are the winners!

This week's partners are:

FOX43 - Bell Socialization

Members 1st - Minute Men United