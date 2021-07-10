FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge 2021

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will partner with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

The win-loss record for both Todd and Mike will be updated each week.

For every week Todd picks correctly, the charity he partners with will collect a donation, and the same applies for every correct pick that Mike makes.

No matter what, the charities are the winners!

This week's partners are:

FOX43 - Bob Hoffman YMCA

Members 1st - Linda Kranias Memorial 5K

Each winner gets a $750 donation, while the unlucky selection still receives a $250 donation, for a total of $1,000 donated each week.

To get involved with the Linda Kranias Memorial 5K, you can email bluetonis@comcast.net or call 717-253-4850.