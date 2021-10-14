FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge 2021 -- Week 2

YORK, Pa. — The Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson is underway.
From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike will partner with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.
The win-loss record for both Todd and Mike will be updated each week.
For every week Todd picks correctly, the charity he partners with will collect a donation, and the same applies for every correct pick that Mike makes.
No matter what, the charities are the winners!
This week's partners are:
FOX43 - Sweep the Streets
Members 1st - Blackbriar Corporation
Each winner gets a $750 donation, while the unlucky selection still receives a $250 donation, for a total of $1,000 donated each week.
To get involved with Sweep the Streets, you can email co-founder George Rodriguez at getconnected717@gmail.com or call 717-926-7314.
To get involved with the Blackbriar Corporation, you can email president Chad Harris at charris1@pennstatehealth.psu.edu or call 304-633-2378.