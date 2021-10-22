x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

High School Football: Week 9 schedule

With just two games left in the regular season
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. —

Friday, Oct. 22 

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Cedar Crest (1-2, 3-4) at Penn Manor (1-2, 5-3)

Wilson (3-0, 5-3) at Hempfield (2-1, 5-3)

Manheim Township (2-1, 5-3) at McCaskey (0-3, 2-6)

Section 2

Warwick (2-0, 4-3) at Cocalico (3-0, 5-3)

Conestoga Valley (1-2, 3-5) at Solanco (0-2, 2-5)

Elizabethtown (0-3, 3-5) at Manheim Central (2-1, 7-1)

Section 3

Lebanon (0-3, 0-8) at Donegal (1-1, 5-2)

Ephrata (2-1, 5-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 7-1)

Garden Spot (1-1, 2-5) at Lancaster Catholic (1-2, 4-4)

Section 4

Annville-Cleona (2-1, 3-4) at Octorara (2-1, 6-2)

Elco (2-1, 3-4) at Columbia (3-0, 6-1)

Northern Lebanon (0-3, 3-5) at Pequea Valley (0-3, 1-6)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capital

Steel-High (3-0, 7-0) at Big Spring (2-1, 6-2)

Camp Hill (0-3, 3-5) at Boiling Springs (3-0, 7-1)

Trinity (0-3, 3-4) at Middletown (1-2, 3-4)

Colonial

East Pennsboro (2-2, 4-2) at Shippensburg (5-0, 8-0)

West Perry (2-3, 3-4) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-4, 3-5)

Mechanicsburg (2-2, 5-3) at Waynesboro (4-1, 6-2)

Northern (3-1, 5-2) at Susquehanna Township (0-5, 0-8)

Commonwealth

Altoona (1-4, 4-4) at Carlisle (2-3, 5-3)

Central Dauphin East (4-1, 5-2) at Central Dauphin (4-0, 5-1)

Cumberland Valley (2-3, 3-5) at Chambersburg (0-5, 2-6)

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (5-0, 6-1) at Red Land (2-3, 2-6)

Cedar Cliff (4-1, 6-2) at Milton Hershey (2-3, 3-5)

Lower Dauphin (3-2, 5-3) at Hershey (1-4, 1-7)

Mifflin County (0-5, 0-8) at Palmyra (3-2, 4-4)

Liberty

Susquenita (2-1, 3-3) at Halifax (0-3, 1-5)

Juniata (4-0, 6-2) at James Buchanan (1-3, 1-6)

Line Mountain (0-3, 0-7) at Newport (2-1, 2-5)

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

Central York (4-0, 7-0) at Dallastown (3-2, 5-3)

South Western (2-3, 5-3) at Dover (0-5, 1-7)

Northeastern (0-5, 1-7) at William Penn (4-0, 6-1)

Red Lion (2-3, 2-6) at Spring Grove (3-1, 6-1)

Division II

New Oxford (3-1, 5-3) at Gettysburg (4-1, 5-3)

Kennard-Dale (4-0, 7-1) at Susquehannock (2-2, 5-3)

York Suburban (1-3, 1-6) at West York (0-4, 0-8)

Division III

Bermudian Springs (2-3, 3-5) at Littlestown (2-2, 2-5)

Hanover (1-3, 2-5) at Biglerville (0-3, 0-5)

York Catholic (4-0, 6-0) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)

Non-League

Eastern York (1-7) at Huntingdon (0-8)

Upper Dauphin (6-1) at Fleetwood (5-3)

Saturday, Oct. 23

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division III

Fairfield (2-2, 3-3) at York Tech (1-4, 1-7), 10 a.m.

Mid-Penn Conference

Commonwealth

State College (2-3, 4-4) at Harrisburg (4-0, 7-1), 1 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

In Other News

Frenzy Week 8 - Part 1