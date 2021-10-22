High School Football: Week 9 schedule

YORK, Pa. —
Friday, Oct. 22
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Cedar Crest (1-2, 3-4) at Penn Manor (1-2, 5-3)
Wilson (3-0, 5-3) at Hempfield (2-1, 5-3)
Manheim Township (2-1, 5-3) at McCaskey (0-3, 2-6)
Section 2
Warwick (2-0, 4-3) at Cocalico (3-0, 5-3)
Conestoga Valley (1-2, 3-5) at Solanco (0-2, 2-5)
Elizabethtown (0-3, 3-5) at Manheim Central (2-1, 7-1)
Section 3
Lebanon (0-3, 0-8) at Donegal (1-1, 5-2)
Ephrata (2-1, 5-3) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 7-1)
Garden Spot (1-1, 2-5) at Lancaster Catholic (1-2, 4-4)
Section 4
Annville-Cleona (2-1, 3-4) at Octorara (2-1, 6-2)
Elco (2-1, 3-4) at Columbia (3-0, 6-1)
Northern Lebanon (0-3, 3-5) at Pequea Valley (0-3, 1-6)
Mid-Penn Conference
Capital
Steel-High (3-0, 7-0) at Big Spring (2-1, 6-2)
Camp Hill (0-3, 3-5) at Boiling Springs (3-0, 7-1)
Trinity (0-3, 3-4) at Middletown (1-2, 3-4)
Colonial
East Pennsboro (2-2, 4-2) at Shippensburg (5-0, 8-0)
West Perry (2-3, 3-4) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-4, 3-5)
Mechanicsburg (2-2, 5-3) at Waynesboro (4-1, 6-2)
Northern (3-1, 5-2) at Susquehanna Township (0-5, 0-8)
Commonwealth
Altoona (1-4, 4-4) at Carlisle (2-3, 5-3)
Central Dauphin East (4-1, 5-2) at Central Dauphin (4-0, 5-1)
Cumberland Valley (2-3, 3-5) at Chambersburg (0-5, 2-6)
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt (5-0, 6-1) at Red Land (2-3, 2-6)
Cedar Cliff (4-1, 6-2) at Milton Hershey (2-3, 3-5)
Lower Dauphin (3-2, 5-3) at Hershey (1-4, 1-7)
Mifflin County (0-5, 0-8) at Palmyra (3-2, 4-4)
Liberty
Susquenita (2-1, 3-3) at Halifax (0-3, 1-5)
Juniata (4-0, 6-2) at James Buchanan (1-3, 1-6)
Line Mountain (0-3, 0-7) at Newport (2-1, 2-5)
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division I
Central York (4-0, 7-0) at Dallastown (3-2, 5-3)
South Western (2-3, 5-3) at Dover (0-5, 1-7)
Northeastern (0-5, 1-7) at William Penn (4-0, 6-1)
Red Lion (2-3, 2-6) at Spring Grove (3-1, 6-1)
Division II
New Oxford (3-1, 5-3) at Gettysburg (4-1, 5-3)
Kennard-Dale (4-0, 7-1) at Susquehannock (2-2, 5-3)
York Suburban (1-3, 1-6) at West York (0-4, 0-8)
Division III
Bermudian Springs (2-3, 3-5) at Littlestown (2-2, 2-5)
Hanover (1-3, 2-5) at Biglerville (0-3, 0-5)
York Catholic (4-0, 6-0) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)
Non-League
Eastern York (1-7) at Huntingdon (0-8)
Upper Dauphin (6-1) at Fleetwood (5-3)
Saturday, Oct. 23
York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association
Division III
Fairfield (2-2, 3-3) at York Tech (1-4, 1-7), 10 a.m.
Mid-Penn Conference
Commonwealth
State College (2-3, 4-4) at Harrisburg (4-0, 7-1), 1 p.m.