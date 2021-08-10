x
Football

High School Football: Week 8 schedule

With just three games left in the regular season, teams are beginning to jockey for position in the District 3 power rankings, used to seed the playoff brackets.

YORK, Pa. — Here's the schedule for Week 8 of the high school football season in Central Pennsylvania. With just three games remaining, many teams are beginning to jockey for position in the upcoming District 3 playoffs.

To see the power rankings used by the District to seed its playoff brackets, go here.

Friday, Oct. 15

LANCASTER-LEBANON LEAGUE

Section 1

Wilson (2-0, 4-3) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 3-3)

Hempfield (1-1, 4-3) at Manheim Township (2-0, 5-2)

Penn Manor (0-2, 4-3) at McCaskey (0-2, 2-5)

Section 2

Cocalico (2-0, 4-3) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 3-4)

Manheim Central (1-1, 6-1) at Conestoga Valley (1-1, 3-4)

Solanco (0-2, 2-5) at Warwick (2-0, 4-3)

Section 3

Donegal (0-1, 4-2) at Ephrata (2-0, 5-2)

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 6-1) at Garden Spot (1-0, 2-4)

Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 3-4) at Lebanon (0-2, 0-7)

Section 4

Columbia (2-0, 5-1) at Annville-Cleona (2-0, 3-3)

Northern Lebanon (0-2, 3-4) at Elco (1-1, 2-4)

Pequea Valley (0-2, 1-5) at Octorara (1-1, 5-2)

MID-PENN CONFERENCE

Capital

Big Spring (1-1, 5-2) at Trinity (0-2, 3-3)

Middletown (1-1, 3-3) at Boiling Springs (2-0, 6-1)

Steel-High (2-0, 6-0) at Camp Hill (0-2, 3-4)

Colonial

Waynesboro (3-1, 5-2) at East Pennsboro (2-2, 4-2)

Greencastle-Antrim (1-3, 3-4) at Northern (2-1, 4-2)

Susquehanna Township (0-4, 0-7) at Mechanicsburg (1-2, 4-3)

Shippensburg (4-0, 7-0) at West Perry (2-2, 3-3)

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin (3-0, 4-1) at Altoona (1-3, 4-3)

Carlisle (1-3, 4-3) at State College (2-2, 4-3)

Chambersburg (0-4, 2-5) at Central Dauphin East (3-1, 5-2)

Harrisburg (3-0, 6-1) at Cumberland Valley (2-2, 3-4)

Keystone

Milton Hershey (2-2, 3-4) at Bishop McDevitt (4-0, 5-1)

Palmyra (3-1, 4-3) at Cedar Cliff (3-1, 5-2)

Hershey (0-4, 0-7) at Mifflin County (0-4, 0-7)

Red Land (2-2, 2-5) at Lower Dauphin (2-2, 3-3)

Liberty

Halifax (1-3, 0-5) at Upper Dauphin (3-1, 5-1)

James Buchanan (1-2, 1-5) at Susquenita (1-1, 2-3)

Newport (2-0, 2-4) at Juniata (3-0, 5-2)

YORK-ADAMS INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Division I

Northeastern (0-4, 1-6) at Central York (3-0, 6-0)

Spring Grove (2-1, 5-1) at Dallastown (3-1, 5-2)

Dover (0-4, 1-6) at Red Lion (1-3, 1-6)

William Penn (3-0, 5-1) at South Western (2-2, 5-2)

Division II

Susquehannock (1-2, 4-3) at Eastern York (1-3, 1-6)

Gettysburg (3-1, 4-3) at York Suburban (1-2, 1-5)

West York (0-3, 0-6) at Kennard-Dale (3-0, 5-1)

Division III

York Tech (0-3, 0-6) at Bermudian Springs (1-3, 2-5)

Littlestown (1-2, 1-5) at Biglerville (1-1, 1-3)

Delone Catholic (3-0, 3-3) at Fairfield (2-1, 3-2)

York Catholic (3-0, 5-0) at Hanover (1-2, 2-4)

Non-League

New Oxford (5-2) at Conrad Weiser (5-2)

Line Mountain (0-6) at North Penn-Mansfield (3-4)

