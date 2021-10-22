The Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch in Week 9

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Central Dauphin against neighborhood rival CD East.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We're down to the last two weeks of the regular season, and the schedule remains backed with big-time matchups as teams frantically try to grab division titles, district playoff berths, or both.

The District 3 power rankings are here.

Here's a look at five of the week's top matchups.

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Central Dauphin East (4-1, 5-2) at Central Dauphin (4-0, 5-1)

The Rams and Panthers will square off in Landis Field, their shared home stadium, Friday night in our Game of the Week.

We can talk about positioning in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, or the potential impact on the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title chase, but it seems silly.

It's CD vs. CD East. Like Harrisburg-McDevitt, it doesn't get much better than this when it comes to Mid-Penn neighborhood rivalries.

CD is thriving, even though the COVID-19 pandemic pared down the Rams' schedules this season. CD was forced to skip two consecutive games -- against Manheim Township and Harrisburg -- in early September. The Rams have won five in a row; their only loss was a 27-21 setback to Wilson in the season opener.

Paced by senior QB Max Mosey, who has passed for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns and leads the team with 522 rushing yards and 14 scores, CD averages just a tick under 400 yards per game.

East shook off its 25-20 loss to Harrisburg in Week 7 with a 40-7 rout of Chambersburg last week. The Panther offense revolves around RB Marcel McDaniels (166-1,013, six TDs), the Mid-Penn's fourth-leading rusher, and Penn State-bound multi-purpose threat Mekhi Flowers, who has 33 catches for 515 yards and five scores and is a threat to take any kick he touches back to the house.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

York Catholic (4-0, 6-0) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)

It feels like the YAIAA Division III championship comes down to this game every year, and this season is no exception.

Delone, the two-time defending champ, shook off an 0-3 start to fight its way back into contention. The Squires have won five in a row since then, including a 24-0 victory over Fairfield last week. That win not only set up this week's showdown with York Catholic, but it moved Delone into the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class A power rankings, which are used to determine the playoffs. Only the top two teams make the postseason in Class A.

The Squires use a familiar formula to account for their success: they pound the ball on the ground when they have it, and shut down opposing offenses when they don't. Delone averages 229.6 yards per game on the ground, mainly split between the senior trio of Landen Eckert (86-495, three TDs), Coltyn Keller (56-488, seven TDs), and Dylan Staub (64-435, four TDs).

York Catholic brings an undefeated record into Friday's clash. The Fighting Irish rolled to a 35-14 victory at Hanover last week, riding a 333-yard rushing performance from running back Andrew Adams, who is closing in on the 1,000-yard milestone for the season (131-908, nine TDs).

The Irish are ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A power rankings and appear to be playoff-bound no matter what the outcome is on Friday (the top four teams make the 2A field). But York Catholic, which won the division crown outright in 2016 and 2018 and shared it with Littlestown in 2017, would dearly love to dethrone their arch-rival with a win here.

New Oxford (3-1, 5-3) at Gettysburg (4-1, 5-3)

The Colonials and the Warriors are pretty much out of the YAIAA Division II title hunt, barring an unforeseen collapse by current front-runner Kennard-Dale, which has already defeated them both. The Rams face arch-rival Susquehannock Friday night and can clinch at least a share of the crown with a victory.

But New Oxford and Gettysburg are still alive in the hunt for a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth, and neither team can afford a loss here.

The district's largest class sends 14 teams to the postseason, and right now Gettysburg is clinging to that final spot at No. 14 in the power rankings. New Oxford, at 16, is on the outside looking in at the moment -- but would likely be a playoff team with two more wins.

Steel-High (3-0, 7-0) at Big Spring (2-1, 6-2)

It's a big two weeks for the defending district and state champion Rollers, who are looking to add another Mid-Penn Capitol title to their already impressive resume. Steel-High is currently tied with Boiling Springs at the top of the Capital heap, and they face the Bubblers in Week 10.

But to get to that showdown, the Rollers will have to handle their business against Big Spring, who fell 44-28 to Boiling Springs in Week 7 but knocked off Trinity 42-33 last week. The Bulldogs are a game back in the division race, but need a win or two to solidify their grasp on one of the 10 District 3 playoff berths awarded in Class 4A.

Big Spring has a multi-faceted offense led by QB Ethan Eisenberg (51-85-7, 1,193 yards, 16 TDs), the Mid-Penn's fifth-ranked passer, and RB Dillon Wakefield (107-887, 15 TDs), the conference's sixth-leading rusher.

Steel-High won its eighth in a row with a 67-22 rout of Camp Hill last week. The Rollers have blown out almost everyone this year; only Trinity has managed to stay within a touchdown (the Shamrocks lost 34-28 in Week 7).

QB Alex Erby is the Mid-Penn's top passer, with 2,339 yards and 30 touchdowns. His top target, Tyrone Moore, leads the conference in catches (45), yards (938), and touchdowns (15).

Warwick (2-0, 4-3) at Cocalico (3-0, 5-3)

First place in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League is on the line when the Eagles host Warwick Friday night in Denver.

It's a crucial two-week stretch for Cocalico, which still has a Week 10 visit to Manheim Central to look forward to. The Barons' only loss was a 34-28 setback against Warwick in 6, so they're hoping Cocalico can knock off the Warriors, which would allow Central to force a tie for the title with a win next week.

Cocalico can avoid all that drama with a win here. The Eagles will try to get it by unleashing L-L League rushing leader Anthony Bourassa (1,395 yards, 19 TDs) on the Warrior defense, which ranks near the bottom of the section in yards allowed (333.6, including 181.7 on the ground).