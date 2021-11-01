High School Football: Here are the official District 3 playoff pairings

The official district brackets in all six classes were released Monday morning. The playoffs get underway Friday night.

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 high school football playoffs are officially upon us.

The district released the playoff brackets in all six classifications Monday morning.

The first round gets underway Friday night.

Here's a quick look at the pairings in all six classes. To see the brackets, click on the links in each class.

Number of qualifiers: 2

Breakdown: Defending district and state champion Steelton-Highspire (7-2) returns as the No. 1 seed, and will host No. 2 Delone Catholic (6-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Since there are only two qualifiers in Class A, both teams will be idle this week.)

Steel-High roared to a 7-0 start, but limps into the postseason on a two-game skid after falling to Big Spring (49-14) and Boiling Springs (29-28) in consecutive weeks to close out the regular season. Those losses cost the Rollers a share of the Mid-Penn Capital title.

Delone's season went the opposite way; the Squires began 0-3 before reeling off five straight wins. They then fell to arch-rival York Catholic 13-6 in Week 9 before closing the season with a 8-0 win at Hanover last Friday.

Number of qualifiers: 4

Breakdown: Top-seeded York Catholic (9-0) hosts No. 4 Susquenita (5-4) in one semifinal matchup, while No. 2 Columbia (8-1) takes on No. 3 Upper Dauphin (8-1) in the other semifinal at a site to be determined.

Both of those games are set for Friday at 7 p.m.

The winners advance to the championship game, which is tentatively set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the home of the higher remaining seed.

York Catholic captured the YAIAA Division III championship with an undefeated regular season. The Fighting Irish fell 21-7 to Camp Hill in last year's title game.

Susquenita finished third in the Mid-Penn Liberty Division. They fell 52-20 to Liberty Division champ Juniata last Friday, snapping a modest two-game winning streak.

Columbia won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 championship and enters the playoffs on a seven-game win streak. The Crimson Tide's only loss was a 28-18 setback at Donegal in Week 2.

Upper Dauphin finished second behind Juniata in the Mid-Penn Liberty race. The Trojans have also won seven in a row; their only loss came to Juniata (20-0) back in Week 2.

Number of qualifiers: 8

Breakdown: No. 1 seed Wyomissing (10-0) hosts No. 8 Northern Lebanon (4-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m., and No. 4 West Perry (5-5) hosts No. 5 Middletown (5-4) Friday at 7 p.m. in the upper half of the bracket; No. 2 Boiling Springs (9-1) hosts No. 7 Lancaster Catholic (4-6) and No. 3 Hamburg (6-3) hosts No. 6 Bermudian Springs (5-5) in the lower half. Both of those games will be at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winners advance to the semifinals, which will be held Nov. 12 at the home of the higher seed.

The title game is set for Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., with the higher seed hosting.

Wyomissing rolled to the Berks League Division 2 title and has won its 10 games by an average margin of 37 points. The Spartans also snapped perennial statewide powerhouse Southern Columbia's 65-game winning streak with a 41-21 victory on Oct. 1. SC was one win short of tying the state record.

Northern Lebanon edged out L-L League Section 4 neighbor Annville-Cleona for the last playoff spot despite losing 41-0 to the Little Dutchmen in their regular-season meeting. The Vikings are in the playoffs despite losing four of their last five regular season games.

West Perry finished fourth in the Mid-Penn Colonial race and got to the .500 mark with a 31-28 victory over Susquehanna Township in Week 10. That win snapped a two-game skid for the Mustangs.

Middletown capped an up-and-down regular season with a 7-0 victory over Big Spring in Week 10. The Blue Raiders won their last two regular season games to fight their way into the playoffs.

Boiling Springs is riding a six-game winning streak into the postseason and knocked off defending district and state Class A champ Steel-High 29-28 last Friday to capture the Mid-Penn Capital title.

Lancaster Catholic limps into the postseason on a two-game skid after falling to Garden Spot (45-27) and Donegal (27-0) in consecutive weeks. The Crusaders have a rich playoff history in District 3, but will be big underdogs on Friday.

Hamburg finished fifth in the Berks League Division 2 race. The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over Schuylkill Valley in Week 10.

Bermudian Springs finished third behind York Catholic and Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Division III race. The Eagles swooned a bit in the second half of the season, losing three straight at one point. But they rebounded to knock off York Tech, Littlestown, and Biglerville to enter the playoffs on a modest hot streak.

Number of qualifiers: 10

Breakdown: The top six seeds earn byes into the quarterfinal round, which begins Nov. 12. There will be two first-round games on Friday, both set for 7 p.m. at the home of the higher seed. In one matchup, No. 8 Northern York (6-3) hosts No. 9 Octorara (8-2), while No. 7 Conrad Weiser (7-3) hosts No. 10 Big Spring (7-3) in the other first-round game.

The winner of the Northern-Octorara game faces top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (8-1) in the quarterfinals, while the Conrad Weiser-Big Spring winner faces No. 2 seed and defending champ Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1). McDevitt and L-S will host those games.

In the other quarterfinal matchups, No. 4 Berks Catholic (6-3) hosts No. 5 Cocalico (6-4) and No. 3 Kennard-Dale (9-1) hosts No. 6 Donegal (7-2).

The semifinals will be held Nov. 19 at the home of the higher seeds, while the title game is set for Nov. 26.

McDevitt won the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title. The Crusaders have won nine in a row after falling 21-0 to statewide power La Salle College in their season opener. McDevitt's average margin of victory during its winning streak is 49.8 points; their closest game was a 56-14 victory over Red Land on Oct. 22.

Northern finished third behind Shippensburg and Waynesboro in the Mid-Penn Colonial race. The Polar Bears lost their head-to-head matchups with both teams (21-3 to Shipp and 6-0 to Waynesboro). Northern's other loss came to Spring Grove (39-7 on Sept. 10).

Octorara finished second behind Columbia in the L-L League Section 4 race. The Braves lost a 48-46 shootout with the Crimson Tide on Oct. 1; their only other loss was a 36-33 defeat at Phoenixville on Sept. 17.

Conrad Weiser finished in a second-place tie with Fleetwood behind Wyomissing in the Berks League Division 2 race. The Scouts' three losses came against Cocalico (36-21 in Week 1), Twin Valley (37-34 in Week 5), and Wyomissing (45-7 last week).

Big Spring finished third in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. One week after shocking defending District 3 and PIAA Class A champ Steel-High 49-14, the Bulldogs fell 7-0 to Middletown in Week 10. Big Spring's other losses came to Boiling Springs (44-28 on Oct. 8) and Shippensburg (34-14 on Sept. 3).

Berks Catholic finished third behind Governor Mifflin and Exeter in the Berks League Division 1 race. The Saints lost their head-to-head matchups with the teams ahead of them in the division, and added non-league losses to Malvern Prep and Central Dauphin. BC's last outing was 42-14 loss to Gov. Miffiln last Friday.

Cocalico finished in a three-way tie with Manheim Central and Warwick for first place in the L-L League Section 2 race. The Eagles won their head-to-head matchup with Warwick (27-21) in Week 9, but fell 42-20 to Central one week later. Cocalico's other losses came against Cedar Cliff (33-27 in Week 2), Govenor Mifflin (56-0 in Week 3), and Manheim Township (48-21 in Week 5).

Kennard-Dale sailed to the YAIAA Division 2 title with an unblemished division record. The Rams have won nine in a row heading into the playoffs. Their only loss was an 18-16 upset against Octorara in Week 1. Their 9-1 regular-season record is the best in program history.

Donegal finished in a tie for second behind Lampeter-Strasburg in the L-L League Section 3 race. The Indians won their last three regular-season games, one by forfeit. They fell 55-0 to L-S in their regular-season meeting, and also fell 14-7 to Elizabethtown in Week 1.

L-S, the defending district champ, has rolled to nine straight victories after falling 45-22 to Warwick in Week 1. The Pioneers are in their first season under coach Victor Ridenour. L-S has scored at least 42 points in its last six games.

Number of qualifiers: 14

Breakdown: The two top seeds receive byes through the first round and will host their quarterfinal games on Nov. 12, so No. 1 Governor Mifflin (7-0) and No. 2 Manheim Central (9-1) can rest up this week.

The rest of the field will be in action with first-round games at 7 p.m. Friday night.

In the upper half of the bracket, No. 8 Warwick (6-4) hosts No. 9 Gettysburg (7-3); No. 4 Spring Grove (8-1) hosts No. 13 Twin Valley (6-4); and No. 5 Waynesboro (8-2) hosts No. 12 Daniel Boone (5-3).

In the lower half, No. 7 Exeter Township (6-3) hosts No. 10 South Western (6-4); No. 3 Shippensburg (10-0) hosts No. 14 New Oxford (6-4); and No. Cedar Cliff (8-2) hosts No. 11 Lower Dauphin (6-3).

Govenor Mifflin will host the winner of the Warwick-Gettysburg game in the quarterfinals, while the winner of the Exeter-South Western matchup will visit Manheim Central.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 19 at the home of the higher seed, while the title game is set for Nov. 26 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Top-seeded Governor Mifflin had two games scrapped by COVID-19, but the Mustangs unblemished regular-season record features impressive wins over District 3 playoff qualifiers William Penn (55-6), Wilson (42-14), Cocalico (56-0), Harrisburg (49-13), Exeter Township (54-21), and Berks Catholic (42-13). Led by Penn State recruit Nick Singleton, who has rushed for 1,030 yards and 20 TDs in just eight games, Governor Mifflin is expected to make a deep postseason run.

Warwick finished in a three-way tie for first place in the L-L League Section 1 race with Manheim Central and Cocalico. The Warriors handed the Barons their only loss of the season, a 35-28 decision on Oct. 1. Warwick struggled early, after losses Lampeter-Strasburg (45-22) and Central Dauphin East (28-21) and Penn Manor (30-28) set their record at 1-3. The Warriors won six of their last seven, with only a 27-21 loss to Cocalico over that span.

Gettysburg finished second behind Kennard-Dale in the YAIAA Division 2 race. In addition to their head-to-head loss with K-D (62-22 in Week 7), the Warriors also fell to Cedar Crest (52-14 in Week 2) and Waynesboro (55-49 in three overtimes in Week 3).

Spring Grove finished in a second-place tie with York High in the YAIAA Division I race behind Central York, who handed the Rockets their only loss of the season (48-17 on Oct. 8). Spring Grove and York never faced off in the regular season; their game was canceled by COVID. They enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak.

Twin Valley finished fourth in the Berks League Division 2 race. They lost 31-28 to Gettysburg last week in a non-conference game, snapping a modest two-game winning streak.

Waynesboro finished second behind Shippensburg in the Mid-Penn Colonial division after dropping their head-to-head matchup with the Greyhounds (33-14 in Week 5). The Indians' only other loss was a 25-20 setback to Spring Grove in Week 1. They've won their last five games.

Daniel Boone finished fourth in Division 1 of the Berks League. The Blazers' three losses were to Wyomissing (41-14), Twin Valley (19-10), and Berks Catholic (40-7). They've won their last two outings, including a 35-0 rout of Reading High in Week 10.

Manheim Central needs no introduction to longtime District 3 playoff fans. The Barons finished in a three-way tie with Cocalico and Warwick in the L-L League Section 2 race. Their 35-28 loss to the Warriors is their only defeat this season. Central is gunning for its 19th district title.

Exeter finished second in the Berks League Division 1 race and has been idle since Oct. 22, when the Eagles dusted Reading 49-6 to record their second straight victory. Exeter's losses this season came against Govenor Mifflin (54-21), Hempfield (17-14) and Central York (35-28), all of whom are playoff qualifiers. The also have victories over Berks Catholic (33-21) and Wilson (42-14) on their ledger.

South Western finished a distant fifth in the YAIAA Division I race, and is in the playoffs despite losing three of its last five games after a 4-1 start. The Mustangs fell 35-0 to Spring Grove in their last outing, and also dropped lopsided decisions to York High (70-24) and Central York (60-0) during their second-half swoon.

Shippensburg won the Mid-Penn Colonial division title and wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 27-6 triumph over Greencastle-Antrim last week. The Greyhounds lack the big-time resume of the two top seeds, but they do not look like an easy out in this playoff field.

New Oxford got off to a 4-1 start in the first half of the season, but faltered once the meat of the schedule arrived. The Colonials fell to division champ Kennard-Dale (17-7) and dropped decisions to Conrad Weiser (48-26) and Gettysburg (27-10) in the season's second half. They did rebound to dust West York 37-0 last week to enter the playoffs with some momentum.

Mid-Penn Keystone division rivals Cedar Cliff and Lower Dauphin will meet for the second time this season after the Colts handed the Falcons a 48-23 loss on Sept. 23. Cedar Cliff went on to finish second in the division behind Bishop McDevitt, while LD wound up third.

Number of qualifiers: 8

Breakdown: Top-seeded Central York (10-0) hosts No. 8 Manheim Township (6-4) and No. 4 William Penn (7-2) hosts No. 5 Wilson (7-3) in the bracket's upper half, while No. 2 Harrisburg (9-1) hosts No. 7 Carlisle (7-3) and No. 3 Central Dauphin East (7-3) hosts No. 6 Hempfield (6-4) in the lower half.

The Harrisburg-Carlisle game will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrisburg's Severance Field; all the other first-round matchups will be at 7 p.m. Friday.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 12 or Nov. 13 at the home of the higher seeds, while the highest remaining seed will host the title game on Nov. 19.

Central York is the defending District 3 champion. The Panthers reached the 6A state final last year before falling to St. Joseph's Prep. Led by Penn State recruit Beau Pribula, the Panthers have one of the district's most-potent offenses. Pribula has thrown for 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns in his nine starts (Central defeated Red Lion by forfeit).

Manheim Township finished in a three-way tie for second place behind Wilson in the L-L League Section 1 race. The Blue Streaks lost two of their last three games, including a 21-14 loss to Wilson in Week 10.

William Penn finished behind Central York in the YAIAA Division I race after falling 60-14 to the powerful Panthers last week. The Bearcats' only other loss was to another powerhouse; they fell 55-6 to Governor Mifflin in Week 1.

Wilson shook off early season losses to Governor Mifflin (42-14) and Manheim Central (24-21) to win its last five games and capture yet another Section 1 title.

Harrisburg won the Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown and defeated Carlisle 34-14 in their regular-season matchup on Sept. 25. The Cougars' only loss was a 49-13 setback against Governor Mifflin on Sept. 17.

CD East was upended 28-20 by Carlisle last Friday, snapping the Panthers' two-game winning streak. Their only other losses were to Harrisburg (25-20) and Manheim Township (24-21).