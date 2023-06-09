High school athletes compete with high temperatures by practicing in the morning

West York High School's football team woke up before dawn on Wednesday to battle the extreme heat.

YORK, Pa. — Ron Miller, head football coach at West York Area High School, wanted his players to practice and avoid the extreme heat plaguing central Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, his players and coaches were on the field before dawn, taking advantage of the relief a September morning could bring.

"It reminds me of 'Remember The Titans,'" said Miller. "We loved it."

Meaghan Wildasin, athletic trainer on staff at West York High School, loved it too.

“It’s definitely a good option, when we started it was like low 70s,” said Wildasin. “It’s a good idea because the heat, you don’t have the sun beating down on you; it’s a little bit cooler, still a little humid but definitely not as hot.”

Wildasin and coaches made sure the team took frequent water breaks throughout practice. They also made the team practice in little equipment—only wearing a helmet, shoulder pads and a girdle.

Players said they were tired this morning. But after practice, they said that it was a great way to start their school day.

"It's been fun," said Isaac Roberts, quarterback and junior at West York Area High School. "It helps you get ready for the day and helps you keep that energy up.”