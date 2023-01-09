Top 5 Plays from Week 1 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 1 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 1.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 SNATCH AND SCORE

Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson puts it only where Landon Kennel can get it, and the wideout is able to haul in the pass and keep two feet in during the Blue Streaks' season opening victory.

#4 STOLEN FROM THE DEFENDER

Central Dauphin's Key'Ron Plummer lofted one that could've been intercepted, as a defender even got his palm on it. However, receiver Jett Franz was able to backtrack just enough to make the diving catch.

#3 BROKEN TACKLE BREAKAWAY TD

Carlisle's Carson Swartz is able to take the screen pass before lowering the shoulder and flattening a defender on his way to the end zone.

#2 END AROUND SCORE

The Rollers faked a handoff and opted for the end around, with one blocker able to prevent four defenders from stopping the score.

#1 CAN'T STOP HIM

Trinity's Messiah Mickens took a screen pass, shook off a defender before executing the spin move and burning to the end zone for the touchdown.