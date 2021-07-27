Flowers, Pribula talk Penn State recruiting

Lions get 10th commitment since start of July in class of '22

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The roar continued for Penn State football on the recruiting trail Monday as Cam Miller, a four star corner prospect from Florida made the pledge to the Lions adding to their recent haul in the class of 2022.

That group ranked second in the country according to Rivals.com now sits with 22 members in its ranks. The lone school they trail Ohio State.

Earlier this year one Penn State recruit, Ken Talley, a Philadelphia area prospect poked the OSU bear saying their recruits committed their for "fun" not "playing time."

That could rile some feathers and get the blood pumping. And really it should in more ways than one. In fact this group of recruits know that the aim is to dethrone Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

It is an extremely tight group that has three local players currently committed. Manheim Township wide out Anthony Ivey, Central York quarterback Beau Pribula and Central Dauphin East athlete Mehki Flowers.

Recently when asked about the successful recruiting stretch Lions Head Coach James Franklin said other good players recruiting good players are the key to a great class coming together and then staying that way.

So FOX43 caught up with Pribula and Flowers to ask them exactly about their role in helping recruit and why this class seems so special.

"We got a group social text on Instagram and we text back and forth every other day," said Flowers a Rivals.com four star athlete. "It is kind of like we are brothers before we even got to Penn State."

He added after smiling, "bringing in guys like that (Miller) it just means a lot to the program and a lot to the coaches and a lot to us as a team."

Pribula, a Rivals.com ranked four star quarterback chalked the bond up to communication as well.

"Some of the main guys that really started to build this class and I think a foundation of communication with other recruits that we wanted to get a part of our family was really important and I think a lot of the other recruits were drawn to that."