Recruiting trail continues while PSU hits Big Ten Media Days

The Nittany Lions received a verbal commitment while James Franklin was at media day in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten Media Days are usually centered around some of the top talents in the conference, so it's possible that we could see names like Central York's Beau Pribula, Manheim Township's Anthony Ivey, and Central Dauphin East transfer from Steel-High Mehki Flowers sitting at these podiums in the near future.

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin is consistent when it comes to not looking past the next opponent.

"I try not to get too far ahead. We're obviously really focused on Wisconsin," said Franklin.

But when it comes to recruiting, he's always thinking about the future. While the Nittany Lions were here in Indianapolis, they were also landing a commitment from five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, only adding to an already stacked 2022 recruiting class.

"You get a big recruit early who jumps on board and he's excited and he's got charisma and personality and he gets other guys and he starts getting momentum going," added Franklin. "We've had some turnover on the staff. I think that's factored in a little bit."

And that revamped coaching staff will get to know one another a little better by heading to an area they've recruited very well in, in recent seasons.

"We usually go on a retreat. We usually go to different parts of the state, whether it's Philly, Pittsburgh, Scranton, or Harrisburg. This year we're going to Lancaster. If you went to camp when you were in elementary school, I also match them up with roommates they don't know," said Franklin.