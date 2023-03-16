AP source: Eagles, DT Fletcher Cox agree on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have agreed on a $10 million, one-year contract, a source revealed.

The Philadelphia Eagles and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have agreed on a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the agreement.

A first-round pick in 2012, Cox has been one of the league’s best inside defensive linemen for a decade. Cox has 65 sacks in 11 seasons, including seven in 2022 for the league’s No. 2 ranked defense.

Keeping Cox helps the NFC champion Eagles offset the loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency.