Eagles center Jason Kelce announces he will return for 2023 season

The anchor of Philly's offensive line announced Monday he'll hold off on retirement and return to play in 2023. He'll need to sign a new deal with the Eagles to stay

PHILADELPHIA — It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will have the anchor of their offensive line back for the 2023 season.

Jason Kelce, the Eagles' All-Pro Center and an almost certain future Hall-of-Famer, announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will forego retirement and return to play in the upcoming season, presumably with the Eagles.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote on Twitter. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year."

After thanking both is supporters and his detractors "for fueling me," Kelce finished his tweet with the sort of profane honesty and humor that has made him one of the Eagles' most-beloved players.

"I ain't f**king done yet!" he wrote.

Of course, before Kelce's return is set in stone, he and the Eagles have some business to attend to.

Kelce's current contract runs out in June, so he'll have to sign a new deal with Philadelphia before his return becomes official, according to Jimmy Kempski with PhillyVoice.

But it's a safe assumption that the Eagles will want their veteran center back next year -- and it seems almost like blasphemy to imagine Kelce playing for anyone else.

In fact, the Eagles tweeted Monday that Kelce had already told Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman he planned to return when they meet prior to the NFL Combine earlier this month.

The 35-year-old Kelce has been one of the mainstays on the Eagles' dominant offensive line since his arrival in Philadelphia as a sixth-round draft pick under former coach Andy Reid in 2011.

Kelce quickly established himself in the middle of the line, officially becoming a starter prior to the Eagles' third preseason game the following August. He became the first rookie in team history to start all 16 games at center in his first season.

Since then, the 6-3, 295-pound Kelce has established himself as the top player at his position, earning six Pro Bowl bids and five First Team All-Pro selections.

This is the second straight year that Kelce has at least considered the idea of retirement. After taking a few weeks to weigh his decision at the end of the 2022 season, Kelce signed a one-year, $14 million contract to come back.

He was a key contributor on an Eagles' offense that was one of the league's best, helping Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl. The Eagles lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs -- the team his younger brother, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, plays on.