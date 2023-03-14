CB James Bradberry is returning to Eagles, reports claim

Bradberry, a key cog in a strong secondary last season, agreed to a 3-year, $38 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, reports say.

PHILADELPHIA — In something of a surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key piece of their defensive secondary.

Cornerback James Bradberry will return to the team after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $38 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, Schefter tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million. pic.twitter.com/SMPhDKlPub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The Eagles are up against the salary cap this offseason and were expected to lose several key members of their defense, including Bradberry, who signed a one-year contract with the team in 2022 and was seeking a bigger payday this time around.

But before the start of this year's free agency period, Bradberry made it clear he was happy in Philadelphia and open to returning if a deal could be reached, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Just spoke with #Eagles CB James Bradberry on his impending free agency.



Here are Bradberry's thoughts as we are less than 24 hours away from the NFL's legal negotiating window beginning Monday: pic.twitter.com/6paLEiRiBB — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2023

After news of his return broke, Anderson said Bradberry told her he was happy to stay in Philly -- and gave the Eagles a discount to do so.

CB James Bradberry to me on why he returned to Philly: pic.twitter.com/wu2ZSCoaCh — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023

Bradberry, playing opposite Darius Slay at cornerback, had three interceptions and 17 pass breakups last season.

But his last play of the season was his most memorable -- in a not-so-positive way. In Philadelphia's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it was Bradberry's defensive holding call in the game's closing minutes that set up the game-winning field goal for KC.

So far in free agency, the Eagles lost their two starting linebackers (Kyzir White and TJ Edwards), one of their top interior defensive linemen (Javon Hargrave), one of their starting safeties (Marcus Epps).

They've re-signed center Jason Kelce, defensive end Brandon Graham, and running back Boston Scott while adding another RB, Rashaad Penny, on a one-year deal.

They could still potentially bring back their other starting safety; free agent CJ Gardner-Johnson has not yet found a new home, and Philly is reportedly interested in bringing him back.