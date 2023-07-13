Documentary on Lebanon Valley College's national championship team starts filming

Former teammates met up at a Lebanon County golf course on Thursday to reminisce about the program's historic 1993-1994 season.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Some local sporting legends could be found at Knicker's Bar at Fairview Golf Club on Wednesday.

The 1994 NCAA National Championship Lebanon Valley College Men's basketball team got together to reflect and reminisce on the history they made together.

Former LVC head coach Pat Flannery and his floor general Mike Rhoades, who's now the head coach of the Penn State men's basketball team, were also there to start the filming of a documentary about the team and their run to the title that captivated this part of central Pennsylvania.

"I told my wife I'm glad they did it at 30 and not at 50, for I would be 85," laughed Flannery. "So I'm really happy that they put this together. There's that bond, but I also think there was that competitiveness that builds the relationship where they all really stay in touch. They really care about each other."

Thirty years later, the memories were as fresh as ever while the former teammates shared stories. As for the documentary, it should appropriately be out sometime during basketball season.