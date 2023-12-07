Eagle FC soars to new heights in USL W playoffs

The pre-professional women's soccer team in Cumberland County boasts a nice mix of local and international talent.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — While most soccer fields wait for the fall, Eagle FC is still in the headlines.

"We're just so motivated and locked in on what we want to achieve and to keep making history for the club, just keep enjoying playing with each other," said Eagle FC midfielder Marthina Aguiirre.

There are 65 teams in the USL-W, which includes cities like Charlotte, San Francisco, NYC, Chicago, and Miami, just to name a few. Only 16 can make it to the playoffs.

Eagle FC in Central Pa. is one of the last four teams still lacing up the cleats in the postseason.

"Well, I played for this club for my whole life," recalled defender and Cumberland Valley graduate Carly Smith. "So to be able to represent this club at such a high level it means a lot to bring this back to the club that's brought me so much."

"People in the community are coming up like, 'Good job!" and it's totally wild that everyone is paying attention and noticing how well of a season we're having," claimed Carlisle native and Eagle FC midfielder Meg Tate.

The group has plenty of homegrown talent, but it's blended with a handful of international standouts.

"The fact that there are so many internationals brings the group together because there are so many cultures because people are coming from everywhere," said midfielder Melina Descary.

Summer leagues have a lot to accomplish in a short time, but Eagle FC knew their chemistry was next level, very early.

"Like any summer league team, especially people playing in college and getting ready to play in college, you want to have fun but you also want to be able to get better," said goalkeeper Sydney Davis. "But I think really early on, we realized how connected we were off the field and on the field."

"Our team chemistry started super quickly," added Lower Dauphin grad and Eagle FC defender Jamie Swartz. "We would text them and see if they wanted to hang out after practice, before practice, we try to do team dinners."

With a 13-1 record, which includes a 6-0 win in the quarterfinals, Eagle FC has risen to the challenge many times, and a big reason why is a work ethic that drives one another

"That's kind of the teller where it's not competition that deteriorates the level," described midfielder Emily McNesby. "It's more competition that builds everyone up and wanting to do better for each other and with each other."

Eagle FC will play North Carolina Courage on Friday in Cary, North Carolina.