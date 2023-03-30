The Rhoades era: New Penn State men's basketball coach has officially been introduced in Happy Valley

A new era has begun for the Penn State men's basketball program and it's been a wild 24 hours for Mike Rhoades.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A new era has begun for the Penn State men's basketball program and it's safe to say that it's been a wild 24 hours for Mike Rhoades.

He arrived in Happy Valley Thursday after being approved to lead the men's basketball team yesterday.

It was inside the Bryce Jordan Center under the bright lights where Rhoades, a national champion at Lebanon Valley in 1994, was introduced for the very first time.

He's no stranger to high expectations and certainly isn't afraid of them.

"We want to build something that is bold, different and aggressive," Rhoades said.

No fear is how Mike Rhoades played with the Dutchmen. The banners that hang down at LVC are a testament to that. Head Coach Brad McAlester knows Rhoades well and knows what to expect from him.

"He was a coach from then and he was an extension from then. He made my job easier when he was a senior because he was so good," McAlester told FOX43.