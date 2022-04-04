Penn State's 'White Out' game will be against Minnesota on Oct. 22

The Nittany Lions will host the Gophers at 7:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State's annual "White Out" game will be the Oct. 22 Big Ten showdown with Minnesota, the football program announced Thursday on social media.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium.

The "White Out" announcement was one of several "theme" games announced by the team on Twitter Thursday.

The Nittany Lions' "Stripe Out" game will be its clash with Ohio State on Oct. 29, the announcement added. The kickoff time for that game has not yet been announced.

Penn State has announced the starting times for four of the 12 regular-season games on its schedule.

The Nittany Lions open the season with a visit to Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1. The prime-time game, which is Penn State's conference opener, will kick off at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Penn State's home opener with Ohio is set for noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Beaver Stadium.

The Lions will visit Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.