Central York's Beau Pribula impressed with both his arm and legs throughout the spring.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day in Happy Valley for the annual Penn State Blue-White Game.

This year, it was not the typical scrimmage but rather a modified format due to Penn State's roster numbers along the offensive line. Still though, the event served it purpose of competition and also gave fans a chance to see some highly rated freshmen for the first time.

Throughout the parking lots "We Are..." echoed as tailgates got unpacked. Those are magical words in these parts, especially when the Blue and White are set to run out of the tunnel.

While everything about this game tends to be a feel good story, it is important to remember that there is work to be done. Last year, Penn State's run game struggled, insert Nick Singleton. A national player of the year from Governor Mifflin High School has been impressive so far this spring and on this day he did look good when the rock was in his hands but via the run and also the pass game.

At the quarterback spot, Sean Clifford is the unquestioned leader of the room, but who is next in line? Two stud recruits in freshmen Drew Allar and Central York's Beau Pribula want to be that guy.

Wearing number nine, Pribula looked good in 7 on 7 drills and looked to have the command of the huddle. Beau was impressive showing some zip on his passes and also a nice touch when needed. Twice on this day, Pribula looked to find the end zone with passes but both were ruled out of bounds.

Penn State sophomore Keyvone Lee expressed after the game that he has been impressed with Pribula.

"Young Beau, he's gonna come along good," Lee said from his chair. "He kind of reminds me of Trace (McSorley), so I mean, I like his style, I like his play."

The offensive line continued to be a focal point after a year of struggles, and while their numbers are down, they have a new attitude. Some might even call it "mean."

"Just the act of us communicating like our assignments on the field, like it just instills a certain level of confidence in us," sophomore offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu said. "That the guy next to you knows exactly what they are doing and he has your back."

With spring ball complete, the shift focuses to the fall. The new enrollees have found their footing, and the second batch of freshmen are ready to make their presence felt.

"We probably have more new guys showing up on campus that have a chance to impact the roster as freshmen than maybe we ever have," Head Coach James Franklin said.