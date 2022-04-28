Nittany Lions look to hear names called early in NFL Draft

South Western's Drew Hartlaub hopes to be a late round surprise in NFL Draft.

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to the Penn State Nittany Lions and their NFL Draft eligible prospects, all the talk focuses on the big three of receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive Arnold Ebeketie.

It's wouldn't be a total shock to hear any one of those names first off the board from Penn State. However, the most likely scenario will see Dotson putting on a selection hat first.

Since he stepped foot on campus after graduating from Nazareth, Dotson has carried a football all over campus. The sure handed wideout has impressed with his route running ability on film and in workouts.

One area that Dotson wanted to showcase to scouts was his strength. At Penn State's Pro Day, Dotson put up 15 reps on the bench press.

“That was a big thing for me," Dotson said afterwards in the media scrum. "People always talk about my size, basically {me} having trouble in my game because I am such a small stature and that definitely wanted to prove that I am a strong guy and can compete with the best.”

Defensive end Arnold Ebeketie has sky rocketed up the draft boards, much like he did in his first action of the year versus Wisconsin.

"A-E", as they call him, could be an early second round selection.

Jaquan Brisker's draft prep hasn't been the smoothest.

At the combine, he suffered a little bit of a tweak in his back but competed through the issue.

A healthy Brisker at his Pro Day was a treat to watch as he displayed good hands, speed, agility and smooth hips in his field drills. Brisker should hear his name pretty early in the draft, as he as rated by most as a Top 3 safety in this class.

Former Penn State linebackers Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith bring a lot to the table, as well. Their skill sets feature a lot of versatility, and that is always a factor in the draft.

If you blink you could miss this one: South Western's Drew Hartlaub posted a blazing time with a 4.22 40-yard dash. The hope is that Hartlaub can run his way into a being a late round pick.

After stealing the show Hartlaub was all smiles about his run.

"Just said the forty was pretty fast, that is what I wanted, to have a fast forty."