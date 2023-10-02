Chambersburg's second win at PIAA Team Championships, Central Dauphin dominates

Trojans Matt Mentzer claimed his 100th dual victory as head coach.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Day two of the PIAA Team Championships started early in the morning and ended late for two Mid-Penn Commonwealth programs, Chambersburg and Central Dauphin.

Chambersburg's early start in the morning session saw them grab a victory over Cathedral Prep 39-20 to advance in the consultation bracket.

That put them on the mat against another team from the western half of the state in Hempfield Area.

The Trojans came out of the gate fast at the upper weights and did not look back as they came away with the second win of the day 32-31.

The score was made a little closer due to two straight forfeits to close the match. That was made possible thanks to a Logan Mickey fall at 139.

The victory sent the Chambersburg faithful to their feet as they unveiled a 100th-win banner in the stands for Trojans head coach Matt Mentzer. A second win of the day, a pretty cool way to reach a milestone for the coach.

Congrats to Chambersburg @cburgpawrestle Matt Mentzer on his 100th win as a head coach. What a way to do it at the PIAA Team Championships.



Trojans are in the final eight for "AAA" @fox43 @FOX43Sports #PIAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/zREddufyrk — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) February 11, 2023

Chambersburg results vs. Hempfield Area

114 lbs. Zach Sherman – Major 9-0

127 lbs. Luke Mentzer – wins by forfeit

139 lbs. Logan Mickey – Fall @ 2:24

172 lbs. Jacob Stoner – Dec. 2-0

189 lbs. Aiden Hight - Major 11-1

215 lbs. Zack Evans – Dec. 4 - 2

285 Avery Kuhns – wins by forfeit

Chambersburg will face Waynesburg Central in the third round of the consolation bracket.

District III AAA champion Central Dauphin suffered a setback in a tough loss to Nazareth (who will face Bethlehem Catholic for the State Championship) to start their day in the championship bracket.

But wrestling is about bouncing back in the face of adversity and that is what Central Dauphin did with a resounding win over Council Rock South to advance in the consolation bracket with a 44-20 victory.

A little post match commentary from a legend.

Coach Sweigard after his @CDAthletics squad bounces back and dominates CR South to advance in the consolation bracket and to the final eight teams. They face Pennridge tomorrow in ConRIII@FOX43Sports @fox43 @PIAASports #wrestling pic.twitter.com/jYWiS51bpw — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) February 11, 2023

Central Dauphin victories vs. Council Rock South

121 lbs. Clayton Ferree – Dec. 4-2

127 lbs. William Flanagan – Fall @ 2:26

133 lbs. Dallas Schorr – Fall @ 2:39

139 lbs. Gavin Reynolds – Fall @ 2:41

145 lbs. Matt Repos – Tech 17-0 @ 3:29

172 lbs. Ryan Garvick – Fall @ 1:25

215 lbs. Eli Poyer – Fall @ 2:59

285 lbs. Luke Nye – Fall @ 1:14