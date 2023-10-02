Central Dauphin falls to Nazareth ending state title dreams, Chambersburg stays alive

Day 2 of PIAA Team Wrestling Championships sees pair of area teams still alive while Cumberland Valley and West Perry are eliminated.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — Day two of the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships started early this morning at the Giant Center.

District III's lone victor so far this day was the Trojans of Chambersburg. After a loss in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Chambersburg bounced back in the AAA morning season with a commanding victory over Cathedral Prep 39-20.

Here is a list of the Chambersburg victories:

107 lbs. Ben Hoover – Dec. 4-0

114 lbs. Zach Sherman – Dec. 4-0

127 lbs. Luke Mentzer – Dec. 9-3

145 lbs. Tyler Frye – FMC (11-0)

172 lbs. Jacob Stoner – Fall @ 4:12

189 lbs. Aiden Hight Fall @ 2:31

215 lbs. Zack Evans – Fall @ :24

285 Avery Kuhns – receives Forfeit

Chambersburg will face off against Hempfield Area in the second round of the consolation bracket Friday evening at the Giant Center.

The Rams of Central Dauphin entered the day as the lone District III AAA team alive in the championship bracket. In the quarterfinals, they faced off against a very proud program in Nazareth.

This one was tight throughout after Central Dauphin started out fast.

The Eagles, though, are very tough at the upper weights and maximized their bonus opportunities. Behind 22-12 the Rams did not back down, back-to-back falls at 107 and 114 pounds for Central Dauphin evened the score at 22. But Nazareth went on to win the next four bouts to claim the 38-25 victory.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Thunder Beard, Luke Hitchcock, and Matt Repos as well as a reaction from Rams head coach Jeff Sweigard.

Central Dauphin victories vs. Nazareth

107 lbs. Thunder Beard – Fall @ 3:16

114 lbs. Luke Hitchcock – Fall @ 2:53

145 lbs. Matt Repos – Dec. 7 - 0

152 lbs. Mike Beers – Fall @ :50

160 lbs. Ryan Garvick – Major 9-0

Central Dauphin will face Council Rock South in the second round of the consolation bracket.

In the AA championship bracket, District III member Berks Catholic has advanced to the semifinals after defeating Brookville Area 30-19.

Next up the Saints will face Faith Christian.

District III runner-up West Perry took the mat in the consolation bracket against Warrior Run. The Mustangs came up a little short on the bonus front falling 28-22, ending their season.