PIAA Wrestling Championships start in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships.

In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA.

After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285.

Anthony D’Angelo took care of that, grabbing a takedown for two and then to the back.

Chestnut Ridge came back 18-12 until we get to the 121 class.

Jackson Rush wrestles well. He knows bonus points are big in this match. Rush controls all three periods and keeps working as he doesn’t want five. Give him six and just like that both teams are tied 18 all.

At 139 pounds, Tyler Morrison gives his opponent no breathing room, a takedown to start, tilts, bars you name it. Morrison works them all into an 11-0 major decision.

Nolen Zeigler is on the mat at 160. He is aggressive from the opening whistle, takedown, back points on his way to an easy second-period tech fall.

However, West Perry can’t escape Chestnut Ridge as they fall 31-27.

Time to regroup and come back stronger.