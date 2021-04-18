Opening day for Camp Hill Challenger baseball league

Camp Hill Challenger little league started its 20th season on Sunday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Play ball!

Challenger baseball league held its opening day on Sunday at Fiala Field Baseball Complex in Camp Hill.

The league was founded in 1989 and is the largest baseball league for children with special needs.

Participants range in age from 4 to 21, and hail from Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York Counties to take part in the league.

Last years season was cancelled due to COVID-19, so this year the kids and coaches are excited to be back on the field.

New this year is the senior league, allowing kids older than the cut-off age of 21 to participate.