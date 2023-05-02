Central Dauphin pins Cumberland Valley for District III "AAA" team title

West Perry takes silver to Berks Catholic as comeback falls short.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — District III held its team wrestling championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

The area's top squads look to take home some gold as well as a better draw when it comes to the state tournament that begins Thursday at the Giant Center.

In "AAA," rivals Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley squared off. The Rams entered this season with a chip on their shoulder looking to regain a title they feel should reside in their program.

When it was all said and done Central Dauphin did just that controlling the match for a 41-14 victory.

In "AA," West Perry was looking to make history with their program's first District III title. An unexpended absence in the line-up made that difficult but the Mustangs left everything on the mat.

A win streak to close out the match came up just short as West Perry fell 31-25.