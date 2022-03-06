Big Spring falls just short of 4A softball title victory

Strong 5th inning not enough to power Bulldogs comeback

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Big Spring Bulldogs season has been one of grit and grind. The District III 4A title game would be no different. The Bulldogs found themselves in a tie game after a wild pitch from Hamburg brought home senior Jenna Hurley from third base.

Hamburg's bats would catch on fire in the third inning. A Shayna Morales single brought home Anabel Kennedy and Skylar Shuman for the scores as Hamburg took a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs down but not out, as they'd settle in the 5th with big hits from Emilee Sullivan and Madalyn Black to cut the lead to just one.

The Bulldogs stayed in it all afternoon long, but couldn't complete the comeback three up and three down in the 7th. They fall just short 6-5, but still have a chance to keep their season going in the state playoffs.