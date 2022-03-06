Big Spring falls just short of 4A softball title victory

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Big Spring Bulldogs season has been one of grit and grind. The District III 4A title game would be no different. The Bulldogs found themselves in a tie game after a wild pitch from Hamburg brought home senior Jenna Hurley from third base.
Hamburg's bats would catch on fire in the third inning. A Shayna Morales single brought home Anabel Kennedy and Skylar Shuman for the scores as Hamburg took a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs down but not out, as they'd settle in the 5th with big hits from Emilee Sullivan and Madalyn Black to cut the lead to just one.
The Bulldogs stayed in it all afternoon long, but couldn't complete the comeback three up and three down in the 7th. They fall just short 6-5, but still have a chance to keep their season going in the state playoffs.
"We have done that all season we have had a lot of comeback wins and they do not give up," said Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall "They keep battling I am proud of all of them we have already talked about it on the right field already put this one behind us use it to grow and come out on Monday and play states these girls will be fine they have been through a lot of stuff so they will be fine."