Camp Hill's Richter settles unfinished business on the links | Sports Spotlight

An abrupt end to her junior year helped fuel a storybook ending for her senior season.

YORK, Pa. — The PIAA individual golf state championships are in the books and for one Camp Hill golfer, it's mission accomplished.

"It meant a lot. A State title has been a goal I've had on my mind for a while now, so it's all still kind of setting in," said 2A Girls State Champ Paige Richter.

Richter fired a 73 to claim the state crown, battling through a tough field, windy conditions, and a slow pace of play.

"I think they were both equal factors," recalled Richter. "The wind picked up, especially in the middle of the front nine, which I wasn't expecting as much, but the pace of play was tough today. You kind of just have to keep your head down, I think, and know that everyone's going through it."

On-course adversity is one thing, but after last year, Richter was just glad to finally have the opportunity to compete.

In 2020, the Lion golfer was the defending District III champ, gearing up to defend her title and punch a ticket to states. But, because Camp Hill had to postpone activities following a COVID case within the district, Richter wasn't allowed to tee off and therefore could not clinch a spot at states, ending her season.

"Yeah, that put in a lot of drive, I definitely think," said Richter. "I don't think I realized how much I wanted a state title until I wasn't able to compete for it."

In 2021, the Bucknell-bound golfer was back on the links with unfinished business.

"I think a lot of my postseason tournaments, in general, have kind of built this momentum and definitely since I couldn't come here last year. I think that definitely played a role and I just really wanted it," added Richter.

Then senior who kept her eyes on the prize her whole high school career, stayed in the moment at Heritage Hills this week, on each shot of each hole, making her way up the leaderboard, until what she'd been chasing was finally hers.