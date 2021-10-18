Camp Hill's Paige Richter wins 2A PIAA gold

Richter won the 2A PIAA Golf States by one stroke.

YORK, Pa. — You know the fall sports season is beginning to wind down, not because there's a chill in the air, but, when we start crowning state champions.



It might have been a tad gusty for the 2A.. PIAA State Golf Championships at heritage hills. Camp Hill's Paige Richter tee's off.

She starts the front nine three back from the leaders but, with two holes left, she becomes the solo leader. At +1, she wins her first 2A state title by one stroke, shooting a 73, just one over par 72.

Richter says the wind and the pace was tough on everyone as rounds took 6 hours.

"They were both equal factors in the challenge. The wind picked up, especially, in the middle of the front nine where I wasn't expecting it as much. But the pace of play was tough. You kind of just have to keep your head down and I think and know that everyone is going through it. I think a lot of my post season tournaments kind of built this momentum and definitely since I couldn't come here last year. I think that definitely played a role and I just wanted it," said Richter.



Richter's onto Bucknell next year. Boiling Springs Brooke Gramham finished tied for sixth.

AAA first group tee's off at 8:30 Tuesday Morning.