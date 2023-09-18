NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins visits Lancaster County at fundraiser for his Impact Foundation

The Eagles legend says he is blessed to be able to give to kids, families and communities in need.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — When he was playing in the NFL, former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins was a motivational force in and out of the locker room.

An emotional leader on the team, Dawkins frequently inspired his teammates with his words and actions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

He inspires and helps others in his life after football. Dawkins was in Lancaster County on Friday night for a private fundraiser held for the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation. The foundation's mission is to help kids, families and communities in need.

"From the fortunes that have been given to me, I'm supposed to bless other people," he explained. "It's not from an obligation point, it's from a love point. I love the fact that I get the chance to bless other people."

Over 100 people attended the event in Gap, and 100% of the money raised went to the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation.

"The cool thing is, not just what he did on the football field, I personally think he's even a better human being," said Peter Zook, who was one of the event hosts. "Just his personality, his goals, his vision for the Impact Foundation is to increase it, multiply and reach as many people as he can. I think it's awesome."