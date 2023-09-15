Former NFL great Marshawn Lynch goes on a Lancaster County buggy ride during 'Thursday Night Football' pregame show

In town for the Eagles-Vikings game, the former Seahawks RB visited Intercourse to take a buggy ride through Amish country in a humorous pregame segment.

INTERCOURSE, Pa. — While he was always reluctant to speak to the media during his playing days -- remember, his "I'm just here so I won't get fined" quote went viral prior to the Super Bowl back in 2015 -- former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has exposed a much more engaging side during his retirement.

The former Seattle Seahawks great's playful sense of humor was on full display Thursday night, when he gave Lancaster County an unexpected shout-out during Prime Video's pregame coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles-Minnesota Vikings game on "Thursday Night Football."

During his "In Yo' City" segment (which admittedly pushes the boundaries of Philadelphia's borders quite a bit), Lynch visited Aaron and Jessica's Buggy Rides in Intercourse to partake in one of Lancaster County's most-hallowed tourist traditions: a ride in an Amish buggy.

The three-minute segment featured Lynch's trip through Lancaster County's farmlands in the buggy, where he playfully asked his bemused fellow passengers -- one of whom was an older Amish man -- if he was "the OG" of the neighborhood, and later unsuccessfully attempted to get his hosts to sing along with "Weird" Al Yankovic's hit "Amish Paradise."

Later, during a visit to a local farm, Lynch ribbed his host about the "electric" lantern he found hanging in the barn (it was actually a wireless, battery-operated lantern with a LED bulb).

"Y'all Amish think you're slick," he joked. "Y'all be cutting corners."

Sadly, Lynch did not participate in the cow-milking portion of the tour, which would have made for some spectacular visuals.

A clip of the entire segment appears below. Amazon Prime members can see the entire video here.