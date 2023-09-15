How to make your next trip to Philadelphia for Eagles game day a memorable one | Travel Smart

From great food and tourist attractions, there is no shortage of places to visit while in Philadelphia for an Eagles game.

PHILADELPHIA — Weekends in Philadelphia have started to look a lot greener, as Eagles fans flock to the city for NFL game day.

"The energy in the city on game day is electric, it’s filled with a lot of spirit. it’s loud and it’s just unlike anything you’ve ever experienced," said Binh Nguyen, senior director of communications for Visit Philadelphia.

If you're planning to take the two-hour trip down the Pa. turnpike to Lincoln Financial Field, you can expect a passionate atmosphere that is always looking to welcome more of their loyal supporters.

"You’ll be able to walk down all of the tailgates and see people with their RVs, people with all of their tents," said Nguyen. "Everybody is incredibly welcoming and they’ll ask you to join their tailgate, and you’ll be able to bop around, listen to music, drink. So, it’s a very fun and special experience."

While you’re in town, from great food to museums or exploring Philly’s historic district and Delaware River waterfront, you can check out all that the city has to offer.

Some of the most popular attractions include the Reading Terminal Market, the Liberty Bell at Independence Hall, and the iconic Rocky Balboa statue at the top of the Rocky steps leading towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"There’s no shortage of things to do, to see, to eat, to experience in the city," said Nguyen. "Whether you’re a music lover or you’re into arts or food or you’re going with your partner or you’re going with your family, there’s always something for everyone."

On top of the permanent attractions, a numerous number of festivals and events will be taking place in the city over the coming months.

Get in the Halloween spirit ahead of an Eagle's game and check out Halloween Nights at the Eastern State Penitentiary from Sept. 22 to Nov. 11 or the Philadelphia Film Festival running from Oct. 19 through the 29.

"In the city, fall is for football, fall foliage and festivals," said Nguyen. "Almost, if not every single weekend in Philadelphia there is a festival happening."

Whether your trip is just for game day or an entire weekend experience, you’ll drive away from Philadelphia with one thing in mind.