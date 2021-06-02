Phillies' afternoon game with the Reds is postponed by inclement weather

The Phillies will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday. Today's game will be made up on June 28.

CINCINNATI — The Philadelphia Phillies won't get the chance to build on the momentum of last night's 17-3 bombing of the Cincinnati Reds today, thanks to Mother Nature.

The Reds announced Wednesday morning that today's game, which was set to begin at 12:35, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Monday, June 28, the Reds said.

The Phillies will return home on Friday to begin an eight-game home stand with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals.

They'll then host a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves and a two-game interleague series with the New York Yankees before returning to the road.

Philadelphia (26-29) is currently in third place in the National League East, trailing the New York Mets (26-21) and the Braves (25-27).