Phillies OF Quinn goes on 60-day IL with Achilles injury

Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning.

He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg.

He had to be carried off the field.

Quinn had ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013.