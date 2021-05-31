x
Phillies OF Quinn goes on 60-day IL with Achilles injury

Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn (24) gets injured while scoring on a two-run double by Ronald Torreyes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, May 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Quinn left the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. 

He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. 

He had to be carried off the field. 

Quinn had ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. 

Lancaster native and outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

