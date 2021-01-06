x
Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1

Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before seeming to strain his calf, and Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. 

Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss. 

Miley came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. 

Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. 

The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.

The teams play again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

