Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1

CINCINNATI — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before seeming to strain his calf, and Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1.
Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.
Miley came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six.
Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs.
The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.
The teams play again tonight at 7:10 p.m.