Atlantic League announces new franchise in Staten Island, NY will join the league in 2022

The Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution will be getting a new neighbor.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution are getting some new Atlantic League competition.

The league announced Monday that a new team will be joining the North Division next season.

The ALPB's Board of Directors approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment, LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island in 2022, the league said in a press release.

Led by John Catsimatidis, Eric Shuffler, and a group of investors, the Staten Island club will debut in the as part of the Atlantic League’s North Division, along with the Barnstormers, the Revolution, the Long Island Ducks, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The league's South Division also contains four teams -- the Lexington Legends, the High Point Rockers, the Gastonia Honey Hunters, and the West Virginia Power.

The Atlantic League did not specify whether another team would be added to the South Division, or if some other sort of realignment was planned.

The new addition will play in an upgraded Ballpark at St. George and make the Atlantic League the only Major League Baseball Professional Partner League with a team in New York City.