After setting new team record with home runs in 7 straight games, Lancaster's Caleb Grindl looks to add to his streak tonight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Barnstormers outfielder Caleb Gindl has put his name in the franchise's record books by hitting a home run in seven straight games, the Barnstormers announced Tuesday.

Gindl's feat eclipsed the previous team mark of home runs in six straight games set by Ryan Harvey in 2012, the team said.

The home run streak began on June 20, when Grindl belted a solo shot in the 9th inning of an 18-13 road loss to the Long Island Ducks. Grindl's hot bat continued during Lancaster's three-game series at Lexington, where he hit two first-inning homers on June 22 and 23 and a two-run shot in the seventh inning on June 24.

In Lancaster's homestand against West Virginia over the weekend, Grindl added another first-inning solo shot on Friday, a two-run blast in the fourth inning on Saturday, and two homers -- a solo homer in the first and a two-run shot in the fourth -- on Sunday.

Four of Grindl's homers led off games, including two that occurred on the game's first pitch, the Barnstormers said.

No one in Major League history has ever homered in more than eight consecutive games. The feat has been done three times – by Dale Long, Ken Griffey, Jr. and Don Mattingly.

Gindl will be attempting to match that feat tonight as the Long Island Ducks roll into town for the start of a three-game series.

Grindl, 32, leads the Atlantic League with 12 home runs, and his 27 runs batted in rank second. He's batting .320 this season.