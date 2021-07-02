York Revolution announces it will compete for rest of season at 100% stadium capacity and return to all pre-pandemic operations

The Revs also said 100% of their coaches, players, and key staff members are either fully vaccinated or will be in the next few weeks.

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution has reached the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

After more than a year of limited operations and reduced capacities – and a cancelled 2020 baseball season – the team announced Thursday it will complete the rest of the 2021 season at 100% capacity and resume all pre-pandemic operations.

The official return to normalcy means all seats at PeoplesBank Park are now available for Revolution ticket purchasers, the team said. Pod seating has been eliminated, and the ballpark’s full complement of 7,500 seats is again available for Revolution games and other non-game events.

The team will also resume a fan favorite and again permit fans to interact with players and seek autographs, including during autograph sessions held as part of each Sunday Fun Day presented by Weis Markets.

The first autograph session of 2021 will take place this Sunday as part of July4York presented by Traditions Bank.

The Revolution also announced that 100% of its coaches and players and those staff members defined by the Atlantic League as Tier 1 personnel are either fully vaccinated or will achieve full vaccination in the coming few weeks. That qualified the team for the league’s relaxed COVID-19 protocols, which eliminate the need for COVID-19 testing and other precautions when a team achieves and maintains a 90% vaccination rate.

The Revolution was among the first teams in the league to qualify for the relaxed protocols, the team said.