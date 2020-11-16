Fast Lane: Rahmer wins BAPS finale; scores first win

Freddie Rahmer collects BAPS Motor Speedway to his list of tracks he has won at.

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — The 2020 racing season came to a close Saturday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway. The track hosted the Sprint Showdown. To add to his, already stellar season, Freddie Rahmer got his first career victory at the track.

"It helps going into the offseason,' said Rahmer. 'It sucks when you have a bad night and you have to think about it for a while. I never won here and I thought we had a real good shot. It means a lot and just looking forward to next year."