Wreaths Across America 2021: Here are South Central Pennsylvania's Ceremonies

This weekend, across America volunteers will adorn the gravesites of veterans with Wreaths, here is a list of events across South Central Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — On Dec. 18, Wreaths Across America ceremonies will take place across South Central Pennsylvania.

Below are events taking place on Dec. 18 (unless otherwise stated) where veterans will be honored and wreaths will be laid at their gravestones.

For a map of the different ceremonies, click here.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, click here.

If you have more information about a specific ceremony, please feel free to email FOX43 at news@FOX43.com.

Adams County

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at East Berlin Union Cemetery (North Street, East Berlin) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Cumberland County

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Spring Hill Cemetery (114 North Morris St., Shippensburg) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Dauphin County

Paxton Presbyterian Church Cemetery's Wreaths Across America event will take place at 9 a.m. at 2200 Sharon Rd. in Harrisburg. The event will have the Cumberland Valley High School JROTC Color Guard opening the ceremony with the posting of the colors for each branch of service. The cemetery is the resting place of several veterans of the Revolutionary War.

At 11:00 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Grand View Cemetery (160 South Union St., Pillow) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Franklin County

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at the historic Rocky Spring Presbyterian Church on Rocky Spring Road in Chambersburg to remember and honor our American Revolutionary patriot veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of each of our fallen heroes. Our brief ceremony will include saying aloud the name of each and every American Revolutionary War patriot veteran.

Lancaster County

At the Lancaster Cemetary at 205 East Lemon St., Lancaster, the local Red Rose Blue Star Moms, PA202 Chapter of the National Blue Star Mothers of America will host the cemetery's first annual ceremony at noon. There are 1,200 veteran graves at the cemetery.

In Elizabethtown, the Masonic Village Cemetery will recognize veterans dating back to the Civil War. The 12 p.m. event at 1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA will remember 62 veterans who lie at rest in the cemetery and 73 who are inurned in the Sell Chapel Columbarium. The ceremony will include Civil War reenactors who will carry a wreath to the grave of Jackson McGlathery, the first resident of Masonic Village (then-Masonic Homes) to be interred in 1906. As each wreath is placed, the veteran's name will be called aloud out of respect and appreciation for their service to our country.

The ceremony at Pequea Valley Cemeteries in Gap Park, 750 White Horse Rd, Gap will begin at 12 p.m. After the ceremony, will then go to their assigned cemetery to place wreaths in remembrance of veterans. Organizers are asking for people to pre-register if they are placing wreaths. People interested can call 717-587-1315 or email at queen818bee@yahoo.com.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Mount Tunnel Cemetery (1058 South Market St., Elizabethtown) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Mount Bethel Cemetery (700 Locust St., Columbia) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 2 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery (375 Camp Meeting Rd Landisville) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church (1241 May Post Office Rd., Quarryville) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

On December 19 at 3 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Rohrerstown Cemetery / Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery (2371 Wood St., Lancaster) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Lebanon County

The ceremony at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is at 12 p.m. rain or shine. Organizers say to attend the Wreaths Across America ceremony to go early and follow WAA Event Signs and instructions. There is no parking on Fort Indiantown Gap. FREE Parking will be available at the Ingram Micro, 80 Micro Drive, Jonestown, PA and MSC, 100 MSC Drive, Jonestown, PA with parking lots off of I-81, at Exit 90. Shuttle service to the IGNC Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day. There is a return bus service to the same two parking lots for all volunteers. The WAA Ceremony will begin promptly at noon and last approximately 1 hour. The laying of the wreaths will begin immediately following the ceremony. There is also a live stream on the cemetery's Facebook page.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Mount Lebanon Cemetery (235 Maple Street East, Lebanon) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Covenant Greenwood Ebenezer Cemetery (Highway 72 North 399 Ebenezer Road, Lebanon) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

York County

At 1 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Lebanon Cemetery (1412 North George St. York) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery (725 Baltimore St. Hanover) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 10:30 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at New Freedom Cemetery (Campbell Road, New Freedom) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 12 p.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens (250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

At 10 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Manchester Union Cemetery (100 Maple St Manchester) to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.