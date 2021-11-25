Free Thanksgiving meals served throughout Central Pa.

Charitable organizations across Central Pennsylvania offered free meals today to those in need.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Charitable organizations across Central Pennsylvania offered free meals today to those in need. Some of those meals were served in-person for the first time since the pandemic began.

JFT Recovery in Lemoyne offered veterans and people in recovery from addiction a place to spend the holidays with others.

“Isolation is one of our biggest enemies in recovery, especially around the holidays,” said JFT executive director Steve Martin.

With last year’s pandemic gathering restrictions now in the rearview mirror, the free Thanksgiving meal saw more diners this year.

“We had a good number throughout the day here coming in and out, filling up,” Martin said. “They do feel more at ease with it.”

Other free Thanksgiving meals remained to-go this year.

Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg packed up nearly 100 meals to eat at home.

“There’s a lot of gratitude from the people that are coming and a lot of cheer from the people that are giving,” said Charles Dennis, Bethesda Mission house supervisor.

Dennis said what’s missing in fellowship of a sit-down meal is made up by extra leftovers.

“They come in their cars, they come on the bus. They leave with enough food for tonight and tomorrow,” Dennis said.

As Thanksgiving dinners came to an end, winter light celebrations begin.