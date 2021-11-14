x
Volunteer firefighter dies in two-vehicle crash in Perry County

Matthew Kell was on his motorcycle when a vehicle turned onto his path causing him to crash into it, police said.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An Ickesburg man and volunteer firefighter died on Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in Saville Township.

Matthew Kell, deputy fire chief at the Ickesburg Volunteer Fire Company, was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle that turned left and onto his path, according to state police.

On Friday afternoon, Kell was traveling northbound in the 7700 block of Veterans Way when a vehicle traveling southbound made a left turn onto Darlene Lane, crossing in front of the motorcycle. 

Kell, 35, wasn't able to stop and crashed into the vehicle's passenger side and was thrown from his motorcycle.

On Friday night, the Ickesburg Fire Company dedicated a post on their Facebook page to Kell.

We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of one of our long-time members, Chief 3-1, Matthew Kell, whom was involved...

Posted by Ickesburg Fire on Friday, November 12, 2021

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash by Pennsylvania State Police.

   

