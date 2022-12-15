Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County

Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, was killed sometime between Dec. 15, 1974, when she was reported missing, and Dec. 31, 1974, when her body was found.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County.

Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.

Mangus was seen walking through downtown Johnstown toward her home, which was located approximately five miles from the This Is It Club on Frankstown Road -- the site of the Christmas party.

Mangus' body was discovered on the morning of Dec. 31, 1974. She was lying along a private road in Middle Taylor Township, Cambria County, when a hunter discovered her remains.

An autopsy determined she had been strangled, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip online.