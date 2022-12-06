State Police seek tips to help solve 1993 cold case in Perry County

At 1 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1993, Lynne Stansfield and Dale Wolf were found shot to death in their Penn Township home, which was on fire. The case remains unsolved.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would aid their investigation of the murder of Perry County couple in 1993.

It's been 29 years since Lynne Marie Stansfield, 46, and Dale Gene Wolf, 43, were found dead in their home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township by emergency personnel responding to a fire.

The couple had been shot, according to investigators, who believe the fire was set by a suspect or suspects in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Their murder occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on December 6 and 1 a.m. on December 7, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.