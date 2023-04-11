Over 30 years later, the disappearance of a Centre County woman remains a mystery

A pair of black boots found in the men's bathroom was the only trace left of Brenda Condon, 28, who disappeared while working a closing shift in Centre County.

She was reported missing on the evening of Feb. 27, but an active investigation into Brenda's disappearance wasn't initiated until she failed to pick up her two children on March 2.

Besides the car, the only sign Condon had been inside the bar was a pair of her black cowboy boots. The boots were neatly arranged inside the men's bathroom.

It wasn't until Condon's relieving shift came in at 6 p.m. that crew members noticed her absence. Her gray 1986 Mercury Capri was still in the parking lot, but Condon's keys were never recovered.

When the day crew began trickling in for work the next morning, Condon's absence wasn't noticed. The shift carried on as normal. The bar was tidy, with receipts put away from the previous night and the lights off. There were no signs of a break-in or robbery.

She was reportedly last seen between the hours of 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Feb 27. According to witnesses, she was talking to an unknown man inside the bar. Condon was wearing a pair of black cowboy boots, a silver shirt over a black tank top, and jeans with silver studs.

That night, Brenda was working a double shift. She was expected to close the bar after last call, clean up, and then begin her day shift at 10 a.m. According to the schedule, Condon's second shift would have officially ended on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

She was new at the job, working there for about two weeks. It was her second job, she also ran home cleaning service branches in State College and Williamsport.

Condon, 28, was working the night shift at Carl's Bad Tavern on Feb. 27, 1991. At the time of her disappearance, the tavern was located along a rural area on State Route 550, just two miles north of Bellefonte.

: The Son

"Once [officers] realized she wasn't showing up, then they realized [they] had a problem, because she was always very punctual and conscientious about being there for us," said T, Brenda's son, who wished to remain anonymous.

Brenda's children, who were 10 and 12 at the time of her disappearance, were living with their father in order to stay close to their friends following their parent's divorce.

The separation itself had been amicable, just two people who drifted apart from each other after marriage.

"[My parents] didn't even have a custody agreement, she could get us anytime she wanted," T told FOX43, "They talked a lot, she would call sometimes just to talk to him about different things, so it was certainly a good relationship."

However, at first, law enforcement focused on Brenda's former husband, as is typical in most missing persons cases. But T says there's no way he could have possibly harmed his mother.

"He didn't go anywhere [that night] and for him to go clear over [to Carl's Bad Tavern], it just... I understand [police] had to do their job, but- at that point- they were barking up the wrong tree," he recalled.

Taking everything in stride, T's father answered the questions from police, took a polygraph test and shouldered a lot of the burden following the immediate aftermath.

"We had a problem that nobody else had, but [my dad] did the best that he could with the means that he had," said T.

The loss remained far from easy, though.

"It was rough, not having that other parent to guide you along. We always talk about how important it is to have a father, but it's just as important to have a mother, because there are things a mother [does] that a father just can't," T explained.

"I wish there were things that could be done faster because there are these cases where those hours could have been used to extract some evidence that could have led [police] to whatever happened," he continued.

It was the unknown that scared T the most at that time.

"There wasn't an answer to what happened, there was always that unknown. I would look over my shoulder and wonder, 'Is something going to happen to me?' That was what we thought of," he recalled.

To this day, T says his family still receives updates from police about the case. However, as T says, when there's nothing coming in, there's nothing for officers to do.

"Obviously we still don't know what happened, but if somebody has done something to her... there's always that hope that she's still out there, but I guess deep in your heart you also know that after all this time has passed the chances are a lot less likely," T said.

Regarding that strange piece of evidence, Brenda's black boots in the men's bathroom, T had the following thoughts:

"She always had nice boots. She had a pair for every outfit [but] she always wore sneakers to clean because they were far more comfortable than those boots."

To him, if the cleaning closet was in the men's bathroom, it makes sense for her to change into her sneakers to begin cleaning, placing her boots inside the bathroom for when she's finished.

But, if the cleaning closet wasn't in the men's bathroom then there wasn't much of a reason for her boots to be there either, making the theory that she was cleaning not line up in his eyes.

According to T, his sister and he just wants a place to memorialize their mom. A spot to go and remember the good times.