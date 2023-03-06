Cold Case: State Police are searching for confidential informant who disappeared in 2014

Danielle Drozdowski, of Wilkes-Barre, was scheduled to testify before a grand jury in 2014, but disappeared prior to her appearance. She has not been seen since.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — State Police are continuing to investigate the 2014 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman who was scheduled to testify before a grand jury as a confidential informant.

Danielle M. Drozdowski was set to testify in August 2014, but never showed for her scheduled appearance and was subsequently entered as "wanted," according to State Police. She has not been seen since.

Drozdowski was living in Wilkes-Barre at the time of her disappearance, police said. Her family has not seen or heard from her since she made a post on her Facebook page on March 19, 2014. Her last known location and what she was last wearing are unknown, according to police.

Drozdowski, who would now be 34, was listed in National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) under case # M065608342. At the time of her disappearance, she had tattoos on her left hand, left arm, right hand and the the back of her neck. Drozdowski has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110, contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.