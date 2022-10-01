GOP seeks more control over legislative redistricting

The House and Senate, both now controlled by Republicans, would get the final say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2021.

State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process.

They voted to advance a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would utterly revamp Pennsylvania's redistricting process.

The Republican proposal would replace the existing Legislative Reapportionment Commission with an 11-member panel of appointees that would have a distinct Republican slant under the state’s existing political dynamic.

The House and Senate, both now controlled by Republicans, would get the final say.