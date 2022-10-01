GOP seeks more control over legislative redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2021.
State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process.
They voted to advance a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would utterly revamp Pennsylvania's redistricting process.
The Republican proposal would replace the existing Legislative Reapportionment Commission with an 11-member panel of appointees that would have a distinct Republican slant under the state’s existing political dynamic.
The House and Senate, both now controlled by Republicans, would get the final say.
Republicans currently hold the state House, 113 to 90, as well as the Senate, 29 to 21.