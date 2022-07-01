Stalemates, court battles could squeeze primary election

With barely a month before candidates can start gathering signatures to qualify for primary ballots, Pennsylvania still has no new congressional and state districts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More extreme time pressures could push the bounds of how Pennsylvania’s elections are run in 2022, with races for U.S. Senate and governor driving voter interest and partisan stalemates in the statehouse sowing uncertainty.

With barely a month Friday before candidates can start gathering signatures to qualify for primary ballots, Pennsylvania still has no new map of boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. A court battle looks inevitable, potentially squeezing the timeline for counties to finalize and mail out ballots.